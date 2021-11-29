STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No discussion on closure of schools yet; RTPCR not forced on children: Karnataka Education Minister

For school students who come from across the border, he said “Schoolers are not forced to get an RTPCR. But testing has been done on students as well.”

Published: 29th November 2021 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After COVID cases emerged out of educational institutes, with at least 55 out of 386 plus cases reported so far stemming from schools, the education department is yet to discuss the closure of educational institutes.

Reports suggest that there have been 281 cases in SDM Medical College, Dharwad (until two days ago), over 50 nursing students of two private colleges in Mysuru are reported to have tested positive in the state’s educational institutes. 13 from government residential schools Hassan, in the recent.

In addition to this, Minister of primary and secondary education BC Nagesh confirmed that the residential school in Bengaluru that had 33 cases now has 42 cases.

Talking to TNIE Nagesh said that there has been no discussion by the department on school closures, nor a discussion with the Technical Advisory Committee on the same.

However considering the global situation, Prime Minister Modi has spoken to the chief minister and all department heads to be cautious, and the Chief Minister has done the same, he added.

Meanwhile, testing will continue at borders. “We are watching the schools carefully, as they have not been vaccinated."

As for students who have to cross borders and come to schools in Karnataka, he said, the majority of them come for higher education and are told to get an RTPCR test every seven days. “Not even a single student or elderly tested positive in Dakshina Kannada, it's astonishing,” he said.

For school students who come from across the border, he said “Schoolers are not forced to get an RTPCR. But testing has been done on students as well.”

“Many schools have tested their students,” He recalled that recently one lakh persons tested were administered in Tumkur district, and positive cases were almost nil, he added.

The Technical Advisory Committee is supposed to have advised the Chief Minister on Monday, whatever decision is taken by CM will be followed, he added.

The minister hoped that no adverse events take place, "After 1.5 years education has started, we are not able to still give quality education, students have forgotten many things. Quality of students will improve and we can pray that nothing (adverse) happens in the meantime," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BC Nagesh Karnataka covid cases Karnataka school covid cases Karnataka Education Minister
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp