Omicron COVID variant scare looms over winter session of Karnataka Assembly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The scare of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has cast a shadow over the legislature session that was scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 13 to 24. It will be known in a day or two whether the government will go ahead with its earlier decision or change the schedule, government sources said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to take a decision based on the recommendations of COVID Technical Advisory Committee, which is meeting him sometime this week, the sources said. Even if it is postponed, the winter session has to be held in the immediate future as the legislature has to pass some important bills, especially those concerning finance.

As the State Government has issued fresh guidelines, especially in districts sharing borders with other states, the administration in Belagavi has stepped up vigil in areas close to the Maharashtra border.

Preparations for the session, however, were already underway and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary LK Atheek was overseeing the arrangements. Sources said that the session could still be held in Belagavi after a gap of three years if there is no spike in COVID cases.