STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

One SA traveller's COVID-19 sample different from Delta variant: Karnataka Health Minister

The sample has been sent to a central government laboratory and the final information is awaited, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said.

Published: 29th November 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

We have to be vigilant at the airports, which are the point of entry, Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the two South African travellers to Karnataka who tested COVID-19 positive, one of the samples was found to be different from the Delta variant, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

"We have sent the sample to a central government laboratory and are waiting for the final information. We are taking every possible step to contain the spread of the new mutant strain. However, it is said to be spreading rapidly and I am afraid we cannot stop it as India sees an influx of millions of people everyday, being a large country. What we can do, however, is contain it," said Sudhakar.

He said the state has to go back to the strategy of 5Ts - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology. "This cannot be called the third wave yet. For the past nine months, the predominant strain has been Delta and now a new mutation has overtaken it. We have to be vigilant at the airports, which are the point of entry. We are conducting surveillance at all our airports," he informed.

If any passenger coming from the 10 to 12 countries that are vulnerable tests positive, they will be shifted to a hospital. In addition to this, the government is tracking those who travelled from South Africa to Karnataka in the last 15 days, to test their primary and secondary contacts.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID cases Omicron variant South Africa traveller
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp