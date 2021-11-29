STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray BJP: Karnataka RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa

This comes at a time when Lakhan Jarkiholi, the youngest of the Jarkiholi brothers, is fighting the December 10 MLC polls as an independent from dual-member Belagavi local bodies' constituency.

Published: 29th November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rubbishing murmurs that all's not well within the Belagavi BJP, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray the saffron party. This comes at a time when Laxman Jarkiholi, the youngest of the Jarkiholi brothers, is fighting the December 10 MLC polls as an independent from dual-member Belagavi local bodies' constituency.

"Ramesh will not betray the BJP. He has clarified that his first priority vote will be for the BJP and the second for his brother Lakhan," Eshwarappa told  reporters here. 

He was reacting to Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar's statement that Ramesh was betraying the BJP now, just as he had backstabbed the Congress in the past. He also hit out at the Congress saying that the party was encouraging dynastic politics.

"We have fielded experienced candidates. Congress had to search for candidates. They have given tickets to candidates who have huge money. They even did not field Opposition leader SR Patil," he added. 

He further said that a convention of leaders from 10 backward classes from all the assembly constituencies of the state will be held at Palace Ground’s in Bengaluru on December 12.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Eshwarappa Belagavi BJP BJP Laxman Jarkiholi
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp