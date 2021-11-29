Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray BJP: Karnataka RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rubbishing murmurs that all's not well within the Belagavi BJP, RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa said that former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray the saffron party. This comes at a time when Laxman Jarkiholi, the youngest of the Jarkiholi brothers, is fighting the December 10 MLC polls as an independent from dual-member Belagavi local bodies' constituency.

"Ramesh will not betray the BJP. He has clarified that his first priority vote will be for the BJP and the second for his brother Lakhan," Eshwarappa told reporters here.

He was reacting to Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar's statement that Ramesh was betraying the BJP now, just as he had backstabbed the Congress in the past. He also hit out at the Congress saying that the party was encouraging dynastic politics.

"We have fielded experienced candidates. Congress had to search for candidates. They have given tickets to candidates who have huge money. They even did not field Opposition leader SR Patil," he added.

He further said that a convention of leaders from 10 backward classes from all the assembly constituencies of the state will be held at Palace Ground’s in Bengaluru on December 12.