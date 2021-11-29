Resident doctors in Karnataka to go on strike from Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In protest against the postponement of NEET PG counselling and admission process, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) has decided to withdraw OPD services from Monday. The doctors will also protest the Karnataka government's failure to pay COVID-19 risk allowance of Rs 10,000 per month, by boycotting elective OT services as well.

In a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the doctors said the overburdened and exhausted resident doctors on the frontlines of the COVID pandemic had been waiting patiently till November 25 for a positive outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of NEET PG counselling.

"However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled for January 6. We hereby urge the Union government and Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance. In case there is no positive response, we will be forced to escalate our protest," read a letter signed by KARD president Dr Tejas J.

In a separate press statement, they said the state government has announced COVID-19 allowance of Rs 10,000 per month in May 2021. However, no funds have been released yet. "Our academic fees were hiked from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000. The issue was taken up in the form of symbolic protests, and letters submitted to authorities," they wrote.

An earlier strike by MMCRI-Mysuru was put on hold, based on an assurance by Health Minister Dr Sudhakar. However, the matter was not addressed, they said.