Farm law repeal a big win, but will continue agitation: Karnataka farmers

State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar said such a situation was created as the Centre had failed to consult farmers before bringing in the farm laws.

Farmer leaders Tejinder Singh (L), Darshan Pal (2L), Rakesh Tikait (C) and social activist Medha Patkar (R) gesture during a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Farmers leaders in Karnataka termed the Union Governemnt’s move to repeal the farm laws as a major victory for the farmers’ agitation. However, as decided earlier, they will continue with the agitation till other demands, including a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP), are met.

“Major danger has been averted now. However, the government is yet to consider many of our other demands, including a clear assurance on the law to guarantee the MSP, withdrawal of Electricity Bill, and withdrawal of cases filed against farmers taking part in the agitation,” said Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar. 

“We are also demanding for land at Singhu border to build martyr memorial. Our agitation will continue till all our demands are met,” said Chandrashekar, who was at the forefront of the agitation in Karnataka.
He also demanded the PM to drop a Union Minister, whose son was allegedly involved in the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident in which the protesting farmers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. 

State Sugarcane Growers Association president Kuruburu Shantakumar said such a situation was created as the Centre had failed to consult farmers before bringing in the farm laws. “The farm laws were withdrawn after 700 people died in the protests. At least now the government has realised its mistake,” he said. Shantakumar demanded the Centre to announce compensation to the farmers who died during the protests. 

Farmers in Karnataka are also demanding the State Government to withdraw amendments to the APMC Act made to facilitate implementation of the central law that has been repealed now. The State Government was waiting for clear directives from the Centre to withdraw the amendments.  Meanwhile, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said the State Government has not taken any decision on it.  

