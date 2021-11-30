Karnataka: Postgraduates, senior residents threaten to boycott emergency services if promises not fulfilled

By Express News Service

Tired of repeated assurances by Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, of remitting the promised COVID-19 risk allowances, postgraduates, senior residents and interns threatened to boycott emergency services too if their demands are not fulfilled.

They have been on strike since Monday, boycotting OPD and elective OT services. In a press note they said that on November 14, Sudhakar assured that the Rs 10,000 per month allowance would be given within 10 days. On Monday, in a tweet, he assured it would be given in two to three days. On Tuesday, he said there will be no reduction in academic fees and that the allowance will be given in the next seven to 15 days.

"We are tired of these assurances. We would like to get it to the notice of the Minister that this strike will continue till all our demands are fulfilled and we may escalate our fight by boycotting emergency services also if our demands are not fulfilled," wrote Tejas J, president, Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, in the press note.

Their demands include restructuring the academic fees according to the 2018-2019 academic year, payment of the allowance and to expedite NEET PG counseling.