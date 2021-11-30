More Congress leaders to join BJP, claims Munirathna

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Horticulture and Kolar district in-charge Minister Munirathna has hinted that a few more prominent Kolar Congress leaders will join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. Speaking to the media in Kolar, Munirathna said several leaders were unhappy with the Congress.

Munirathna said former Kolar District Congress president Chandra Reddy and former AICC member N Srinivas joining the BJP will help the party in Kolar district. “The duo joining our party will benefit the BJP at the district level. Both the leaders are prominent politicians in Kolar. There are a lot of surprises in store for political leaders of all political parties in the coming days over the developments in the district,” he said.