No question of statewide lockdown: Bommai amid growing COVID clusters in Karnataka

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Amidst growing concerns over the Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ruled out any possibility of imposing a statewide lockdown.

He also clarified that schools and colleges will continue to function, but they have been asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly.

Bommai told reporters in Davanagere that there is no need for people to panic.

“There is no proposal before us to impose a lockdown and there is no such question. Schools have been asked to be vigilant. We have not given any direction to close schools,” Bommai said.

While stressing on the need for people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, he said, “We need to be cautious. We need to follow Covid norms.”

When asked whether the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was detected in the two passengers who arrived from South Africa, Bommai said, “We have sent their samples for genome sequencing. Once the results are out, we will know which strain it is. But we are maintaining strict vigil on travellers returning from countries affected by the Omicron variant.”

On the issue of booster doses, he said that a decision in this regard will be taken based on the Centre’s advice.

“The Union Government has to take a decision in this regard. We are concerned about our health workers. They have taken the second dose of the vaccine almost six months back. Hence, we are waiting for directives from the Centre. We would like to administer booster doses to health workers,” the CM said.

Ballari, kodagu step up vigil at state borders

In a bid to handle the Covid threat, the district administration in Ballari and Kodagu are taking some tough measures. While the Ballari administration is mulling check-posts on the Andhra border, the authorities in Kodagu have tightened curbs at the border with Kerala.