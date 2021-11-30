Omicron a worry for Karnataka legislators, staffers

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A considerable number of legislators and Vidhana Soudha staffers have expressed serious concerns about holding the Assembly session in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, considering the new Omicron scare. They said that while Vidhana Soudha is equipped with glass partitions and other abundant facilities, and the best medical care, should it be necessary, Suvarna Soudha has neither glass partitions nor proper residential facilities for everyone. The legislative session is scheduled to be held in Belagavi between December 13 and 24.

Sources said a team from the legislative secretariat will visit Belagavi on Wednesday and apprise Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Horatti about the facilities there. One source informed that if the concern is about glass partitions and other safety features, these were put in place in Vidhana Soudha in about seven days, and could be set up in Suvarna Soudha in the next two weeks.

Another concern that legislators and staffers have is travelling to Belagavi by trains and buses, and also that the distance between Suvarna Soudha and any medical facility in Belagavi is a good 15km. Horatti said, “While we are duty-bound to obey the orders of the cabinet, nevertheless, I will raise these concerns and ask those concerned to weigh the options and take a final decision.”

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said, “The government’s decision is final, and I am sure that the right decision will be taken, depending on information about the situation.” The speaker will personally visit Belagavi on Thursday and meet officials and staffers. “Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will hold discussions with the district officers of Belagavi on Thursday at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, regarding preparations for the legislature session,” a press release from the Speaker’s office said.

Horatti said, “The Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman are all from North Karnataka and many had said we should hold the session in Belagavi, but concerns about Omicron were not present then.”