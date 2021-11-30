STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Semi-naked person appears during video hearing by Karnataka HC, issued notice

Taking serious note of the issue, the court also passed the order to find out the semi-naked person and issue him notice as more than 80 persons logged into the hearing.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed the order to retrieve the electronic data of the video conference after senior advocate Indira Jaising complained that a person was visible in a semi-naked position for about 20 minutes when the court was hearing a batch of PILs related to sex CD scandal allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Taking serious note of the issue, the court also passed the order to find out the semi-naked person and issue him notice as more than 80 persons logged into the hearing.
 
When a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum was hearing the petitions, senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the victim who made sexual abuse charges against the ex-minister, complained that a man in a semi-naked position was visible and was found bathing.

Ramesh Jarkiholi will never betray BJP: Karnataka RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa

"I am exposed to a semi-naked man for 20 minutes. It is done very deliberately and intentionally. It should never happen again and it is very disturbing and offensive. His conduct amounts to gross contempt of court. I request to take action under the Contempt of Court Act", she appealed to the court while saying that she would send the digital evidence to the court to take appropriate action against the person who entered his name as 'Sridhar Bhat SDMC Ujire' in zoom.

Some of the advocates drew the attention of the court about the semi-naked person who left the video conference after the issue was brought to the notice of the court.

Meanwhile, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Soumendu Mukherjee submitted a report that the final report proposed to be submitted is acceptable. After this, the court asked the SIT to file an application seeking permission from the court if it wants to file a final report before the trial court.

It may be noted that the SIT was constituted to probe the sex CD scandal.

