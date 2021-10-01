Belagavi: Congressman Hukkeri eyes Council seat, cites 35 years of experience

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Senior Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri, also a former MLA and MP, is keen to contest the upcoming elections to the Legislative Council from the local body constituencies.

Speaking to the media at Chikkodi on Thursday, Hukkeri said he had 35 years of experience in politics and people wanted him to contest the MLC polls. He said that he was working for the development of Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency and Chikkodi assembly segment for the last three decades and also contributed immensely to build the Congress from the grassroots.

A six-time MLA, Hukkeri represented Chikkodi in the Lok Sabha. He served in various state cabinets, holding several important portfolios, before resigning his Assembly seat to contest the Lok Sabha polls. His son, Ganesh Hukkeri, is the Chikkodi MLA.

Given the rich experience he has as a leader of the Congress, Hukkeri said, party leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Satish Jarkiholi should field him in the coming MLC election from local bodies constituency in Belagavi.