STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Belagavi: Congressman Hukkeri eyes Council seat, cites 35 years of experience

Senior Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri, also a former MLA and MP, is keen to contest the upcoming elections to the Legislative Council from  the local body constituencies.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Hukkeri

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Senior Congress leader Prakash Hukkeri, also a former MLA and MP, is keen to contest the upcoming elections to the Legislative Council from  the local body constituencies.

Speaking to the media at Chikkodi on Thursday, Hukkeri said he had 35 years of experience in politics and people wanted him to contest the MLC polls. He said that he was working for the development of Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency and Chikkodi assembly segment for the last three decades and also contributed immensely to build the Congress from the grassroots.

A six-time MLA, Hukkeri represented Chikkodi in the Lok Sabha. He served in various state cabinets, holding several important portfolios, before resigning his Assembly seat to contest the Lok Sabha polls. His son, Ganesh Hukkeri, is the Chikkodi MLA.

Given the rich experience he has as a leader of the Congress, Hukkeri said, party leaders D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Satish Jarkiholi should field him in the coming MLC election from local bodies constituency in Belagavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakash Hukkeri Congress Belagavi
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp