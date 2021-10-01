STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP core committee meet to discuss Karnataka bypolls

The party leaders are likely to discuss names of potential candidates for the October 30 Sindagi and Hanagal byelections.

Published: 01st October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state core committee meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday to discuss the party’s strategy for the bypolls to two Assembly segments and the Legislative Council elections.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders will attend the meeting.

The party leaders are likely to discuss names of potential candidates for the October 30 Sindagi and Hanagal byelections. The election notification will be issued on October 1 and the last date of filing of nominations is October 8. During the meeting, the party leaders are likely to discuss specifics about the constituencies and constitute teams consisting of senior leaders. The BJP will be looking to retain Hanagal seat that was represented by its senior leader CM Udasi and win Sindagi seat that was held by MC Managuli of the JDS.

Sources further said that after the core committee meeting, the party’s state unit is likely to consult local leaders and send the list to Delhi and the party Parliamentary Board will take a final decision on the candidates. In the party core committee meeting held at Davanagere on September 19, the state leaders had emphasised on the importance of winning both the seats as its failure to do so will send a wrong message.

Yediyurappa had even asked the party leaders not to consider Hanagal and Sindagi an easy turf. The bypolls are the first major elections after Bommai took over as the state’s chief minister. Sunday’s core committee meeting will also discuss MLC elections from the local bodies. The parties are in the process of finalising their candidates for the MLC elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp