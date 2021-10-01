BJP core committee meet to discuss Karnataka bypolls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state core committee meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Sunday to discuss the party’s strategy for the bypolls to two Assembly segments and the Legislative Council elections.Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other senior leaders will attend the meeting.

The party leaders are likely to discuss names of potential candidates for the October 30 Sindagi and Hanagal byelections. The election notification will be issued on October 1 and the last date of filing of nominations is October 8. During the meeting, the party leaders are likely to discuss specifics about the constituencies and constitute teams consisting of senior leaders. The BJP will be looking to retain Hanagal seat that was represented by its senior leader CM Udasi and win Sindagi seat that was held by MC Managuli of the JDS.

Sources further said that after the core committee meeting, the party’s state unit is likely to consult local leaders and send the list to Delhi and the party Parliamentary Board will take a final decision on the candidates. In the party core committee meeting held at Davanagere on September 19, the state leaders had emphasised on the importance of winning both the seats as its failure to do so will send a wrong message.



Yediyurappa had even asked the party leaders not to consider Hanagal and Sindagi an easy turf. The bypolls are the first major elections after Bommai took over as the state’s chief minister. Sunday’s core committee meeting will also discuss MLC elections from the local bodies. The parties are in the process of finalising their candidates for the MLC elections.