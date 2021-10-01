STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai off to Delhi again, Cabinet expansion on cards

Bommai will also seek to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if he can get an appointment.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to leave for New Delhi on October 8, for talks with Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and party president J P Nadda, to fill the four vacancies in his cabinet. The chief minister is expected to carry a list of probables for the posts of ministers and also chairpersons of boards and corporations.

Bommai will also seek to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, if he can get an appointment. This will be Bommai’s fifth visit to the National Capital in about two months of his tenure, since he took over on July 28.  Sources said that while supporters of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa have been eagerly seeking the inclusion of his son B Y Vijayendra into the cabinet, there are certain leaders in Delhi who are not keen on the idea, and have opposed it. Meanwhile, there are other aspirants who have contacted leaders in Delhi, and are waiting to be included in the Bommai cabinet.        

Likely to meet Health Min
The chief minister is expected to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other central ministers to raise the state’s development issues and finances.Bommai is also expected to carry names of probable candidates for the Sindagi and Hanagal bypolls, which will be discussed at the Core Committee meeting on Sunday, and will be finalised in Delhi. These two bypolls are a real test for Bommai, and he would be expected to perform and win the two seats. The bypolls are to be held on October 3, with the results to be announced on November 2 Bommai will also be participating in a conclave by a private media house and newsmagazine during his visit.
 

