‘Contaminated’ water kills two in Kalaburagi

Two women from Dastapur village in Kamalapur taluk succumbed to gastroenteritis on Wednesday, reportedly after consuming contaminated water from a borewell in the village.

Published: 01st October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Two women from Dastapur village in Kamalapur taluk succumbed to gastroenteritis on Wednesday, reportedly after consuming contaminated water from a borewell in the village. According to District Health Officer Dr Sharana-basappa Ganajalkhed, 39 more people from the village are suffering from gastroenteritis since the last four days, including 10 who were admitted on Thursday.

Some have been discharged. A team of doctors has been sent to the village to treat the patients and an ambulance stationed there. Dr Ganajalkhed said Kamalabai Kobre (48) was admitted to the GIMS Hospital on Tuesday and died on Wednesday, while Draupati (55) was brought dead to the Primary Health Centre at Mahagaon.  

