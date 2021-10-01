STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Eyeing 2023 Assembly polls, JDS to improve membership drive with party mobile app

It was a day for setting targets for Janata Dal Secular cadres, on the fourth day of the party’s Janata Parva 1.0 workshop at Bidadi near here on Thursday. 

Published: 01st October 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy (left) in conversation with Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna at Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a day for setting targets for Janata Dal Secular cadres, on the fourth day of the party’s Janata Parva 1.0 workshop at Bidadi near here on Thursday. JDS youth leaders — Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna and JDS youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy — set 123 seats as the assembly election target in 2023.

The party also plans to widen its membership base by launching an app. JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said the party would launch an app to recruit members. Those who wish to join the party can download the app and register. It will also ensure that no one needs to go out on a membership drive, Kumaraswamy said.

25% tickets to youth 

The JDS is planning to give 30-35 per cent of assembly tickets to women candidates, and will consider giving 25 per cent tickets to youth leaders, as proposed by Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

At a press briefing, Kumaraswamy said the party is gearing for the 2023 assembly polls. 
“We will work hard in all 224 constituencies in Karnataka to reach the desired target of 123 Assembly seats,” the former chief minister said. 

Five-fold plan 
The party is planning a five-fold plan called ‘Pancharatna’, which will be implemented to benefit all, if the party comes to power. “Water resource projects are the lifeline of the state, and we discussed the issue at the party meeting. These projects should not be “money-making projects”, Kumaraswamy added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS mobile app Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp