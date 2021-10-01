Karnataka mulling bill against religious conversions, says state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

HALEBID/HASSAN: Condemning alleged religious conversions in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Friday that the state government is thinking of bringing a bill against the practice to combat such cases.

Speaking after inaugurating an international coffee day programme organized by the Karnataka grower’s federation and coffee planters associations here, he said that alleged religious conversions have spread across the country. People live peacefully in a society where there is no religious conversion, he opined, adding that the need of the hour is to protect our culture and tradition in the interests of the country. Religious conversion had separated husband and wife and children in many families and also disturbed peace in society, he said.

Jnanendra also said that religious conversion is against the Constitution and the police will take action if a complaint is lodged.

Taking the opposition leader Siddaramaiah to task for comparing the RSS to the Taliban, the home minister said the whole country including the Prime Minister and President has welcomed the RSS's principles but Siddaramaiah is criticising them just to show his existence in the Congress. The RSS puts sincere efforts to maintain unity and integrity and also protect the interests of the nation, he said.

Asked about the Soujanya suicide case, he said it will be probed and that he has directed the police to gather detailed information in this regard.