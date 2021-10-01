STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murugesh Nirani bats for German investments in Karnataka

 Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday invited Germany to collaborate with Karnataka in hosting the ‘Global Investors Meet’, from November 2 to 4, 2022.

Published: 01st October 2021

Murugesh Nirani

By Express News Service

The GIM would be a great platform to explore investment opportunities, the minister told a delegation led by the Consul General of Germany Achim Burkart. Nirani said Karnataka and Germany share a strong relationship, especially in trade and FDI and the state is an ideal destination for investments. Karnataka is home to nearly 200 German companies, Nirani said.

