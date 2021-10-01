Murugesh Nirani bats for German investments in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday invited Germany to collaborate with Karnataka in hosting the ‘Global Investors Meet’, from November 2 to 4, 2022.

The GIM would be a great platform to explore investment opportunities, the minister told a delegation led by the Consul General of Germany Achim Burkart. Nirani said Karnataka and Germany share a strong relationship, especially in trade and FDI and the state is an ideal destination for investments. Karnataka is home to nearly 200 German companies, Nirani said.