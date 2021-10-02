STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Basavashree award for musician Rajeev Taranath, Dr Kasturirangan

The seer, on the occasion of Basava Jayanti celebrations, said that the team constituted by the mutt made the selection.

space agency's former chairmen K Kasturirangan

Space agency's former chairmen K Kasturirangan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru announced on Friday that classical musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath and space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan will receive the prestigious Basavashree award on October 17 at the Anubhava Mantapa, for the year 2019 and 2020 respectively.

First performance at the age of nine
Born in Bengaluru on October 17, 1932, Rajeev Taranath received his initial vocal training  from his father Pandit Taranath. He first performed in front of the public when he was just a nine-year-old and was singing for All India Radio even before he turned 20. 

An ardent classical musician, Rajeev received training in Sarod from Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Pandit Ravishankar, Nikhil Banerjee, Aashish Khan and Annapoornadevi. He also worked as the head of the Indian music programme at the World Music Department of the California Institute of the Arts from 1995 to 2005 and bagged several awards including the Padmashree.

Kasturirangan made India a major space power
Dr K Kasturirangan, who worked as the Chairman of ISRO and space commission is credited to  launching various satellites and was instrumental in making India a major in space power. He also worked as chairman of The Karnataka Knowledge Commission.  He also has several awards to his name.
The award honours people for services to society in their fields by following the principles of Lord Basaveshwar. 

