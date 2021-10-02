JJM Medical college PG students protest demanding stipend

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: The stipend issue has come to the forefront yet again, the interns of JJM Medical college Davangere are silently protest since Thursday night when they held a candlelight march in front of the CG Hospital.

Speaking to TNIE an intern who didn't want to name herself said that their team has not been paid a stipend for the last five and half months and also that the Covid-19 incentive from the government is also pending.

Candidates who are selected under the government quota for the JJMMC and working as interns at Chigateri district hospital were supposed to get a stipend. For the last several years government used to pay their stipend, however, since the last five months they have not been paid and repeated requests to the department of medical education and the management have not yielded any benefit.

The students also met medical education minister Dr. K Sudhakar over the issue but the response was not favorable, hence they took up the protest and on Friday they conducted a march across the city while shouting slogans 'Doctors have no respect after covid came under control', 'Called a Hero but paid Zero', 'Sarkarada Sahavasa Vetana Illade Upavasa' and submitted a memorandum to the government demanding the stipend.

Both the management and government are blaming each other over the payment of the stipend. They also boycotted the OPD facilities as a part of the protest and said that failing to address the problems, they would intensify the protest.