Karnataka: Captive breeding of Mahseer begins on JLR property

The Karnataka forest department has now proposed that a policy decision be made by the state and central governments to protect the endemic species.

The humpbacked mahseer is known to grow up to 1.5 metres in length, weighing about 55 kg

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Artificial breeding of the 'Tiger of the Water' -- the Humpbacked Mahseer -- has begun to revive the population of this critically endangered species.

The Karnataka forest department has now proposed that a policy decision be made by the state and central governments to protect the endemic species. Forest officials, along with the fisheries department and Jungle Lodges and Resorts, held a workshop and have started the exercise of catching the fish and encouraging captive breeding. After which they will be released back into the Cauvery river.

"The land in JLR's Bheemeshwari property is being utilised to set up artificial water tanks. The help of experts from the fisheries department and locals is being taken to catch the fish and keep them in tanks for breeding. The eggs are then collected, and after they hatch and grow to a particular size, they are released back into the river," said a senior forest official.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sanjai Mohan, told TNIE that to protect this species and undertake breeding in other places too, a policy decision is needed. There is no shortage of funds for this project -- last year, Rs 50 lakh was released under Campa, and this year too, money from the same fund will be utilised.

Mohan said the exercise is at present limited to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, as it is a safe habitat. Captive breeding is required as only 3-4 percent the original Mahseer population is left in the river. Once this species is protected, other species will also be saved. World Wildlife Week begins The forest department will host Wildlife Week, starting October 2.

The theme this year is 'Conserve Freshwater Fauna for Pure Water'. The celebrations include a walk for wildlife on October 2, a cyclothon from Bengaluru to Bandipur from October 2-5, where cyclists will ride through Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, and a historic drive for conservation. 

