Medical interns of JJMMC protest by beating plates and spoons, demand pending stipend

DEVANGERE: Except for emergency services, the medical interns of Jagadguru Jayadeva Murugarajendra Medical College (JJMMC) Davangere have withdrawn their services rendered at Chigateri district hospital on Saturday to protest against delay in payment of stipend.

They want either the Karnataka government or the JJMMC management to pay them their stipend dues of last five months.

On Saturday, these interns started to beat plates and spoons demanding the settlement of their dues by one of the two stakeholders. The agitating doctors also said that they are not withdrawing emergency services and interns on Covid-19 duty.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the intern doctors said, district in-charge minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Saturday met us but his words were not satisfactory as there was no concrete assurance over the issue of pending stipend.

The interns further said the officials are delaying the issue by asking for more time hence we have decided to continue with our protest.

They further said said that 15 house surgeons are working on Covid-19 duty at Chigateri district hospital and urged the department of medical education, its minister Dr K Sudhakar or Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to intervene and settle the issue at the earliest.

They said, the government and management are blaming each other over who has to pay the stipend and the JJM Medical College management is asking the government to pay the stipend, and the government is directing the management to pay it.

"We are in a fix now. So, the government must find a permanent solution for this, and ensure that the interns are not put to further problems".

Blackbadge protest

All the 15 interns who are working in emergency and Covid-19 duty are wearing blackbadge as a symbol of protest and working at the facilities, they said.

It may be recalled that the JJM Medical College management paid stipend to postgraduate students and medical interns last year after the government intervened in the issue following a series of protests by the students. This year, the management has denied paying and has asked the government to pay it.