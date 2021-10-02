STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On revival path, JDS battles exodus of leaders

Reacting to the turn of events, former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy told TNIE that the party has alternative candidates ready.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Express)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when the JDS is making all efforts at revival, starting with a four-day Janata Parva 1.0 workshop, it seems to be besieged with attrition of leaders from its fold. But the party leadership is confident that it will fare well with new leaders. Amid buzz of some party MLAs from Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru planning to switch sides, two of its sitting Council members may be moving out ahead of the polls to 25 Legislative Council seats from local bodies, which will be held in the first week of January.

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj told TNIE, “I will not be contesting on a JDS ticket.’’ Indications are that he may join the BJP. Another JDS MLC, BEML Kantharaj, said, “I wanted to contest for the Assembly and asked to be fielded from Turuvekere, but the party went with M T Krishnappa.’’ He is likely to join the Congress sometime soon.

Of the two other JDS MLCs elected from the local bodies constituency, there are questions over the continuance of C R Manohar, one of the richest Council members, as he is said to be inaccessible even to the party leadership. The other member, Appaji Gowda, however, said, “I am not going anywhere, I will remain in the JDS.’’ Asked if he will contest the next election, he said,”I will do whatever the high command directs me to do. If they want me to contest, I surely will.’’

Reacting to the turn of events, former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy told TNIE that the party has alternative candidates ready. “As regards, Sandesh Nagaraj, there is nothing new, I have known this for years. He is old. The last time, I remember the party accommodated him despite all problems and some health issues, but he did not remain with us. We have accommodated him for two terms.’’

As regards BEML Kantharaj, Kumaraswamy said, “The party is not concerned. We are preparing for the upcoming Council polls. We will do well and win 5-6 seats from Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru, Hassan and even Bengaluru Rural where the JDs is strong.’’ Appaji Gowda too concurred saying, “JDS will win at least 5-6 seats even if the two MLCs leave the party. JDS has a strong presence in most of the Assembly seats in these areas. In the last election, there was some problem which was why we won only four seats.” 

