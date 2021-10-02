Wake up and smell the coffee, says Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: International Coffee Day was observed with fervour across Kodagu. While the women of Codagu Women’s Coffee Awareness Body (CWCAB) served hot cups of filter coffee in the morning, the Rotary Club members served coffee to everyone gathered at Raja’s Seat in the evening.

“We want to promote our coffee and we decided to use the opportunity of the International Coffee Day to serve everyone a warm cup of filter coffee,” said Jyothika Bopanna, the Joint Secretary of CWCAB and added that the government needs to support the sector as production has come down. The international coffee day was observed in Madikeri at Coffee Krupa building.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Misty Hills organisation hosted a unique inaugural event to introduce Coorg Coffee to tourists. A total of 1,000 cups of filter coffee was sponsored by Rotary Misty Hills and the event was inaugurated by DC Charulata Somal and ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, who signed the painting of a coffee cup created by artist BR Satish.