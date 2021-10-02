STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Wake up and smell the coffee, says Kodagu

Meanwhile, the Rotary Misty Hills organisation hosted a unique inaugural event to introduce Coorg Coffee to tourists.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Codagu Women’s Coffee Awareness Body with cups of coffee during the event in Madikeri | express

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: International Coffee Day was observed with fervour across Kodagu. While the women of Codagu Women’s Coffee Awareness Body (CWCAB) served hot cups of filter coffee in the morning, the Rotary Club members served coffee to everyone gathered at Raja’s Seat in the evening. 

“We want to promote our coffee and we decided to use the opportunity of the International Coffee Day to serve everyone a warm cup of filter coffee,” said Jyothika Bopanna, the Joint Secretary of CWCAB and added that the government needs to support the sector as production has come down. The international coffee day was observed in Madikeri at Coffee Krupa building.

Meanwhile, the Rotary Misty Hills organisation hosted a unique inaugural event to introduce Coorg Coffee to tourists. A total of 1,000 cups of filter coffee was sponsored by Rotary Misty Hills and the event was inaugurated by DC Charulata Somal and ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, who signed the painting of a coffee cup created by artist BR Satish. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu International Coffee Day
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp