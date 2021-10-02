STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will BJP pick a newbie for Sindagi bypoll?

“The party is not just looking for a candidate for the bypoll but also for the 2023 Assembly election.

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP flags. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The Bharatiya Janata Party might spring a surprise by fielding a grassroots worker in the October 30 bypolls to Sindagi assembly constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Janata Dal Secular MLA MC Managuli.

Though two-time MLA Ramesh Bhusanur is considered to be one of the frontrunners and has been demanding that the BJP field him, the party high command is in search of a new face for the bypoll, said party sources. Bhusanur lost the 2018 Assembly election by a small margin.

“The party is not just looking for a candidate for the bypoll but also for the 2023 Assembly election. The high command, aiming to strengthen the party at grassroots in Sindagi, is working on fielding a new face... mostly a grassroots worker,” said a BJP source.

Currently, there are eight aspirants in the BJP, including Bhusanur, Karnataka State Lime Development Board president Ashok Allapuri and former corporator Ravindra Loni. “I have been working for the party for the past three decades without any expectations. The party high command, recognising my contribution, appointed me as chairman of the lime board. Now, it’s my right to ask for a ticket. BJP has to reward me for my service. However, I will abide by the party’s decision,” Allapur told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Bhusanur is confident of getting the ticket for the fourth successive time. “I have met the party high command, including the chief minister. They have assured that I will be fielded as I lost by a thin margin in 2018. Even if the party doesn’t field me, I will not contest as an Independent,” Bhusanur added.
“The party has collected the ground report. We so far do not know who our candidate will be. The decision might be a surprising one... deliberations are yet to start. It will be discussed at the core committee meeting on Sunday,” MLC Arun Shahpur told The New Indian Express.

“We have sent a list of eight names to the high command. In that, only Ramesh Bhusanur is an old face. The candidate for Sindagi segment will be announced in a day or two,” said R S Patil Kuchabal, BJP district president.

JDS fields Naziya Shakeel from Sindagi
BENGALURU: JDS on Friday announced party worker Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi (32) as its candidate for the Sindagi bypoll. Former CM and party leader HD Kumaraswamy said she has been working in JDS actively for many years. Naziya is a  MA BEd graduate and is actively engaged in social work in the constituency. The party has already announced Niyaz Shaikh as its candidate from Hanagal segment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sindagi
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp