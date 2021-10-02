Will BJP pick a newbie for Sindagi bypoll?

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: The Bharatiya Janata Party might spring a surprise by fielding a grassroots worker in the October 30 bypolls to Sindagi assembly constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Janata Dal Secular MLA MC Managuli.

Though two-time MLA Ramesh Bhusanur is considered to be one of the frontrunners and has been demanding that the BJP field him, the party high command is in search of a new face for the bypoll, said party sources. Bhusanur lost the 2018 Assembly election by a small margin.

“The party is not just looking for a candidate for the bypoll but also for the 2023 Assembly election. The high command, aiming to strengthen the party at grassroots in Sindagi, is working on fielding a new face... mostly a grassroots worker,” said a BJP source.

Currently, there are eight aspirants in the BJP, including Bhusanur, Karnataka State Lime Development Board president Ashok Allapuri and former corporator Ravindra Loni. “I have been working for the party for the past three decades without any expectations. The party high command, recognising my contribution, appointed me as chairman of the lime board. Now, it’s my right to ask for a ticket. BJP has to reward me for my service. However, I will abide by the party’s decision,” Allapur told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Bhusanur is confident of getting the ticket for the fourth successive time. “I have met the party high command, including the chief minister. They have assured that I will be fielded as I lost by a thin margin in 2018. Even if the party doesn’t field me, I will not contest as an Independent,” Bhusanur added.

“The party has collected the ground report. We so far do not know who our candidate will be. The decision might be a surprising one... deliberations are yet to start. It will be discussed at the core committee meeting on Sunday,” MLC Arun Shahpur told The New Indian Express.

“We have sent a list of eight names to the high command. In that, only Ramesh Bhusanur is an old face. The candidate for Sindagi segment will be announced in a day or two,” said R S Patil Kuchabal, BJP district president.

JDS fields Naziya Shakeel from Sindagi

BENGALURU: JDS on Friday announced party worker Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi (32) as its candidate for the Sindagi bypoll. Former CM and party leader HD Kumaraswamy said she has been working in JDS actively for many years. Naziya is a MA BEd graduate and is actively engaged in social work in the constituency. The party has already announced Niyaz Shaikh as its candidate from Hanagal segment.