BJP meeting to shortlist Hanagal, Sindagi bypoll candidates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party state core committee meeting on Sunday afternoon will shortlist the names of candidates for the bypolls to Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly segments to be held on October 30, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

“We will take into consideration the opinions of local leaders and senior office-bearers at the district-level. After deliberations, the list will be sent to the high command,” Bommai said, expressing confidence that the party will win both Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly segments. The meeting will also decide on the

ministers and office-bearers to be in charge of the bypolls at the two constituencies.

The last date to file nominations is October 8. On Haveri Lok Sabha member Shivakumar Udasi’s wife Revathi being the frontrunner to contest from Hanagal, Bommai said the matter will be discussed at the core committee meeting.

Revathi is the daughter-in-law of the late CM Udasi, whose demise necessitated the Hanagal bypoll. On the row over setting up of the Constitutional Club in Bengaluru, Bommai said that it is a decade-old project and leaders of all political parties were taken into confidence.

“A committee formed to study the issue has submitted the report. We will not set up the club overnight,” he added.

‘People ending lives post-Covid a concern’

Bommai said that families committing suicide post-Covid is a matter of concern. His reaction came after a woman ended her life along with her two children on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday. Her husband, a BMTC employee, died of Covid last year. “Several factors, including social, economic and personal, might result in people committing suicide. It is not a solution. People have to come together to help each other in difficult times,” he said.