Bommai, Karnataka ministers go Khadi shopping

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Leaders from the ruling dispensation not just visited Khadi Gramodyog units across the state to mark Gandhi Jayanti, they also did their bit to promote Khadi by doing some shopping on Saturday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai purchased Khadi products, including sarees for his wife, while other ministers and leaders purchased kurtas and waistcoats. Khadi Gramodyog recorded Rs 1.21 crore sales in the day.

In an effort to push the sale of Khadi and help weavers who are in distress due to the pandemic and lockdowns, Small-Scale Industries Minister MTB Nagaraj had written letters to all elected representatives, including ministers, to buy Khadi products from Khadi Gramodyog stores. In his letter, he also mentioned that there are over 20,000 weavers in the state.

Taking the cue, Basavaraj Bommai, along with ministers Govind Karajol, M T B Nagaraj and others, visited the Khadi emporium on Kumara Krupa Road. Bommai is said to have shopped for about Rs 16,000, picking up sarees for his wife and white and cream kurta material for himself.

In a tweet, the CM said, “Let us remember our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi’s words from his latest Mann Ki Baat. Let’s be Vocal For Local. I was delighted to shop at Khadi Gramodyog as Khadi is not just a good natural fabric, but also a huge symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The CM also got BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra to buy Khadi garments. The duo also got minister Karjol to make purchases. Minister B Sriramulu picked up five Khadi shirts, dothis and towels along with a few more items. Animal Husbandary Minister Prabhu Chavan purchased shirt and trouser material and some other pieces of garment. He also bought Khadi clothes for the party workers who had accompanied him to the Khadi bandar at Bidar, his home district.

Pure Khadi campaign: Bommai

When the CM was at the Khadi emporium, Prasanna, founder of Charaka, told him about fake Khadi clothes which are rampant in the market. Bommai assured him to conduct a pure Khadi campaign and create awareness among people.

Production by masses needed for Khadi: Bommai

BENGALURU: Emphasising on the need to imbibe the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while stressing on the need to create jobs, promised rejuvenation of Khadi and gramodyog by chalking out special programmes.

He was speaking at an event organised to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. He observed that Gandhi’s concept of production by masses was more important than mass production.He said Gandhi’s mantra of jobs for all was relevant in the 21st century. Bommai also presented Gandhi Seva award to Siddaganga Mutt and freedom fighter Meeratayi Koppikar.

While taking part in the 117th birth anniversary celebrations of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bommai said, “People of north Karnataka are indebted to him as he had laid the foundation for Almatti dam.”