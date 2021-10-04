COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The Covid-19 vaccine for children is likely to be available by November, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced on Sunday, October 3, 2021, after meeting Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.

He said the Centre is hopeful of a positive response from the final round of discussions currently underway with Zydus Cadila. He was in New Delhi to receive the Healthgiri Award bagged by Karnataka, as the state emerging the best in Covid-19 management.

“I had a detailed discussion with the Union Minister about children’s vaccination. He informed that final discussions are on with Zydus and a positive outcome is expected. Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Elaa was also present. He told us that the second clinical trial of a nasal vaccine developed by them was completed, and the third is expected by November-December,” he added.

Elaa informed that the company has the capacity to manufacture 20 crore doses of vaccines in a month.

New PHC concept

Sudhakar reportedly urged Mandaviya for the Centre’s support to upgrade 250 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the state under the National Health Mission. The Karnataka government has set aside a budget for this, and wants the Centre to bear the cost for 250 more this year. The state has 2,500 PHCs.

“Each PHC will cost about Rs 5-7 crore, and will be upgraded with better infrastructure and staff facilities. It will also house a wellness and health centre, an Ayush Kendra and accommodation facilities for staff. The number of doctors will be enhanced from one to three, and beds will be increased from 6 to 12,” Dr Sudhakar said.

He agreed that many districts have few PHCs, and said he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. A detailed presentation will be made to the Union Minister on October 8 in the presence of the CM. The government had set up a Vision Group for healthcare in 2020 under the leadership of Dr Gururaj, the then director of Nimhans. The document is now almost ready and is set to be unveiled soon. It is said to be the first of its kind in the country.

Agreeing that a few districts in North Karnataka -- Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Koppal -- have low vaccination rates, Sudhakar said there are last-mile connectivity issues, coupled with vaccine hesitancy.

“We have noticed a delay in vaccine administration and also people coming forward to take vaccines. We have instructed District Commissioners to engage with communities which are showing hesitancy and also address misconceptions about vaccines,” he said. In September, the state-administered 1.48 crore vaccine doses, the highest in a month, and is hopeful of 100 per cent coverage by December 31.

Since the Covid positivity rate is high in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has decided to continue with the RT-PCR certificate rule. “There is tremendous pressure from all sectors to relax this rule but we cannot afford to take a chance,” he said.