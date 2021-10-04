Karnataka to hold talks with Andhra, Telangana on building balancing reservoir 

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The Karnataka government will soon hold discussions with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on constructing a parallel balancing reservoir to help desilt the Tungabhadra Dam as the issue involves both these states, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

A detailed project report (DPRP) will be ready soon.“Tenders were floated to desilt the Tungabhadra Dam, but there was a poor response. Then it was decided to set up a parallel balancing reservoir in our time (during the BJP government) and a survey was also undertaken,” he said.

“The then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had released Rs 23 crore for the DPR, which will be ready soon. The state government will hold discussions with the neighbouring states, since it is an inter-state related matter and all issues will be sorted out,” Bommai added. With the accumulation of silt, storage of nearly 30 tmcft of water is lost at the Tungabhadra reservoir, which has a capacity of 133 tmcft.

Kalyana-Karnataka allocation doubled

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced an enhancement in the allocation of funds from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 3,000 crore to the Kalyana-Karnataka Region Development Board from this year. The additional funds will help speed up development projects in the region, Bommai added.

‘Mekedatu is our constitutional right’

Asked about the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, which is being opposed by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is our constitutional right and Tamil Nadu should not stall the project. “I have made a promise to our people and I stand by it. Our government will proceed with the project,” he added.