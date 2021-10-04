Mechanic murdered by father-in-law in Bengaluru over alleged dowry harassment  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old mechanic was attacked by his father-in-law over alleged dowry harassment in Hennur on Saturday evening, October 2, 2021, which resulted in the former’s death. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Mahboob. The police arrested the accused Nazeer Ahmed (56), a tailor. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7 pm when Mahboob was at his workshop.

Ahmed arrived and quarrelled with him. In the melee, he picked up an iron rod and struck Mahboob’s head. The latter collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mahboob had married Ahmed’s daughter six months ago.

He was allegedly harassing her over dowry. He had sent her away, and she began living with her parents at Geddalahalli. Recently, however, relatives convinced her to seek time to arrange a sum of Rs 4 lakh. But Mahboob allegedly tortured her again and sent her back. This reportedly led to the scuffle between him and his father-in-law.