STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Selfie-taking man survives 140-foot fall in Karnataka's Belgavi

A team of youth, headed by well-known wildlife activist and rescuer Ayub Khan, succeeded in rescuing the victim, who escaped with minor injuries.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

A woman takes a selfie against the backdrop of the setting sun.

For representational purposes (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A youngster, who was considered dead after he fell from a 140-foot cliff while taking a selfie at the Gokak waterfalls in Belagavi district on Saturday evening, October 2, 2021, was miraculously found alive early on Sunday morning. A team of youth, headed by well-known wildlife activist and rescuer Ayub Khan, succeeded in rescuing the victim, who escaped with minor injuries.

The rescued youth, Pradeep, a resident of Kalaburagi and working at a bank at Belagavi, had gone to the falls along with his friends on Saturday. He walked to the edge of a cliff to take a selfie, but lost balance and fell. Soon after getting the information, the police and Khan’s team rushed to the spot and started the search operation. But as they could not find Pradeep till Saturday evening, they called off the search presuming him dead and decided to resume the search on Sunday. 

Khan told TNIE that around 3 am on Sunday, he received a call that Pradeep had been found alive. Pradeep himself had called his friend on his mobile phone and asked him to get help immediately as he was stuck between the rocks. Khan and his team decided to start the search at 3.30 am, and called Pradeep, asking him to share his location on the mobile phone. The team finally traced and rescued Pradeep around 5.30 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selfie mishaps Karnataka accidents Belagavi accidents
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp