Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra given charge of Hanagal after furore 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following uproar over the non-inclusion of BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra in the campaign management for the upcoming bypolls, the son of former CM B S Yediyurappa was included in the team responsible for Hanagal. Several of his fans associations had expressed strong displeasure that the party’s “election-winning strategist”, who shaped victories in difficult elections like Sira and KR Pet, has not been entrusted with any responsibility either in Hanagal or Sindagi.

The party has given responsibility of both seats to minister B C Patil and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi. Since Sunday night, some followers of Vijayendra had posted unpleasant posts on social media blaming some senior party functionaries. However, in a revised order which came as an afterthought, the party named Vijayendra along with Patil and others, entrusting them with the responsibility of winning Hanagal. State BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Vijayendra is among those who have been given charge of winning Hangal along with others.’’

Meanwhile, Vijayendra took to social media and urged his fans and supporters to exercise restraint. On Twitter, he said, “Some of our Karyakarthas have expressed their anger and anguish about my non-inclusion in the list of in-charges for Sindagi and Hanagal. My appeal to them: please refrain from making comments that embarrass our party, leaders, or me.” In another tweet, he said, “As the BJP Karnataka vice-president, I will actively campaign in both constituencies. Let us focus all our energies on ensuring victory....’’

On Facebook, Vijayendra said, “I strongly condemn fans and activists expressing their opinions on social media against senior leaders of the party because my name is not on the list of two constituencies announced for the by-election. I am committed to carrying out the responsibility, including campaigning in both constituencies, as party state vice-president. The victory of the party is important to us, nothing else. Voices of disagreement create confusion among workers and it is like giving indirect aid to the opposition. As per the decision of the party, under the guidance of all our leaders, we will work for the victory of BJP candidates...”