Karnataka High Court issues notice to state government on property tax   

The petitioner also questioned the legality of Sections 108, 109 and 109A of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, which enable the government to enhance the property tax every year.

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday, October 4, 2021, issued notice to the State Government on a PIL questioning the amendment brought to revise the property tax across Karnataka and seeking to bring people under a friendly tax system. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by Nagaraj Sheshappa Hongal, seeking to quash Sections 101 and 102A of the Karnataka Municipalities Act. 

The petitioner also questioned the legality of Sections 108, 109 and 109A of Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, which enable the government to enhance the property tax every year. Stating that the amendment to both the Acts was passed by the Karnataka State Legislature on February 2, 2021, the petitioner, who is the General Secretary of Jana Jagruti Vedike at Ilkal, questioned the circular dated February 19, 2021, issued for implementing the revised municipal tax in the state. 

