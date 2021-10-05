Karnataka: School attendance sees slight dip compared to day one

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Attendance among schoolers for offline classes saw a decline marginally compared to October 1, the first day of school reopening.

The attendance on Tuesday was 57.08 percent for class six and 56.73 percent for class seven, 61.15 for class nine and 61.82 percent for class 10 as per the figures furnished by the department of Public Instruction on Tuesday.

Surprisingly the greatest fall was seen among class 10 students — from 65.2 percent on October 1.

At the same time, attendance was marginally up for class 8 from its 57.6 percent.

Meanwhile, fewer schools started reporting to the department since day one. Of 23,603 schools hosting standards 6 to 8, just 59.06 percent schools reported on attendance for 100 percent strength.

Even for schools hosting classes 9 and 10, just 64.13 percent of 17651 schools reported on attendance to the education department, a consistent decline since day one.