Cabinet panel to look into Karnataka HC order on Datta Peeta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Tuesday decided to form a cabinet sub-committee over the future course of action to be taken by the State Government in the wake of a recent court order on the Datta Peeta issue.

Speaking to media persons, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said, “The sub-committee has been formed to look into how the government has to proceed after the court order. Whether we should again approach the High court to file an affidavit or not? It will discuss the pros and cons of the court verdict and how the government has to proceed with it.”

The court has recently ordered the government to appoint a Hindu priest at Datta Peeta in Chikmagalur district. Madhuswamy said a cabinet sub-committee has also been formed to recommend if the sugar factory in Mandya should be given to a private firm to run its operations, or the government should operate it. As decided in the cabinet on August 19, the government on Tuesday issued notifications on formation of cabinet sub-committees on various subjects.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will head sub-committees on implementation of Krishna, Mahadayi and Cauvery irrigation projects. Forest Minister Umesh Katti will head a sub-committee on fixing support prices for agriculture and horticulture crops and Transport Minister B Sriramulu will head a sub-committee on implementation of orders issued for Kalyan Karnataka region.