Children’s deaths raise worry in Karnataka's Afzalpur village

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A sense of anxiety has enveloped Aanur village in Afzalpur taluk after three girls, all aged under 15, died over the last two months due to different diseases. Many children are still suffering from fever.

According to reports, 11-year-old girl Anushri died due to a rare disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The condition may be triggered by an acute bacterial or viral infection. Symptoms include weakness and tingling in the feet and legs that spread to the upper body. Sources said Anushri succumbed to the disease on August 6.

Just 23 days later, on August 29, Chaitra Basavaraj Phulari (12) of the same village died at Afzalpur where she had been taken for treatment. Her body was brought to Aanur for the last rites. Officials of the health department could not establish the cause of death as the parents had left the village.

On September 27, Sangamma Bhimaraya (7) died due to Sepsis (a serious condition resulting from the presence of harmful microorganisms in the blood or other tissues and the body’s response to their presence). Over the last two months, several villagers, especially children, have suffered from viral fever.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalaburagi District Health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Ganajalkhed said that blood samples of 23 children from Aanur village were tested in the last 15 days, of which 10 were found with chikungunya.

A fever clinic has been opened in the village and a team of doctors is camping there. Two rounds of fogging has also been done, he said, while noting that the village lacks proper sanitation. Just a few days ago, two women died due to gastro-enteritis in Dastapur village of Kamalapur taluk and over 50 people of the village were treated for GE.