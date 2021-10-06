STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Junior doctors, interns across Karnataka to protest for Covid allowance on Thursday

Umpteen representations were made to the government to waive fees for the year 2021-22 since last year was solely spent on Covid care, with near to nil academics and clinical exposure.”  

Published: 06th October 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Junior resident doctors and interns across Karnataka will boycott elective services from 9am to 4pm on Thursday, by assembling in their colleges in solidarity with the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD).

However, emergency, ICU, and Covid-19 services will not be affected by the strike. Their main demands are to restructure the fees according to the 2018-2019 academic year, immediately sanction funds for the promised Covid-19 risk allowance, and ensure timely payments of stipends to post MBBS juniors and interns.

In a statement on Tuesday, KARD said that although the government and public have glorified them as Covid warriors, they have, in reality, paid the government a hefty sum of money to do this thankless job. A statement on Tuesday, signed by Dr Namratha C, president of KARD said, “It’s been months since the Covid-19 allowance was announced and it still hasn’t reached our pockets. Umpteen representations were made to the government to waive fees for the year 2021-22 since last year was solely spent on Covid care, with near to nil academics and clinical exposure.”  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid allowance Karnataka COVID 19 Covid duty Doctors
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp