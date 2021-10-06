STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka rolls out plan for technical studies in high school

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rolled out a plan on the introduction of technological studies in high school and for pre-graduate learning.

vocational education

Express illustration by Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday rolled out a plan on the introduction of technological studies in high school and for pre-graduate learning. He asked IT, BT and Science & Technology Minister CN Ashwath Narayan to explore the possibility of developing some high schools into technology high schools, and upgrade polytechnics with technology, machinery and laboratories.

Addressing a summit virtually on ‘Innovation and Impact @ Hubballi’ held under the Beyond Bengaluru programme, Bommai said the introduction of studies on technology at the high school level was necessary to ignite the minds of children. He suggested improving Atal Tinkering Labs with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and said it would be good if done in small capsules.

Noting that the first technical high school was started in Hubballi in the 1960s, but the concept is now neglected, Bommai stressed on teaching technology at the high school level. “Early learning of technology will lead to innovation,” he said, adding that the capacity to absorb things was higher in small children rather than in grown-ups.

Suggesting that Ashwath Narayan upgrade polytechnic institutes on the line of ITIs, Bommai said if there is upgradation of technology, machinery and labs at the polytechnic level, the entire ecosystem would change. Industries will get trained human resource, apart from those trained in engineering institutions, he said.

‘Set up anchor industry’
Bommai pointed out that North Karnataka has a large pool of talent, be it in IT, BT, services, manufacturing or other sectors, but they don’t got opportunities locally. To create opportunities, industries should come forward with innovations.

CoE to come up at Hubballi
Hubballi: IT, BT, Science and Technology, and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced an upcoming Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering at Hubballi soon, as part of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

