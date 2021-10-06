STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodagu SP gets NHRC notice on death of mentally unstable man due to police 'highhandedness'

Roy D’Souza died at the Madikeri hospital after being allegedly beaten up by the Virajpet town police.

Published: 06th October 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, jail, police

Representational image.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to Kodagu SP Kshama Mishra demanding a report on the death of a specially-abled resident due to alleged police highhandedness. 

Justice Sri Arun Kumar Mishra, in the notice, has issued a final reminder to the SP directing her to requisite the report on the death of Roy D’Souza within four weeks – by November 11.

D’Souza (50), a mentally challenged resident of Virajpet, died after being allegedly beaten up by the Virajpet town police. The victim died at the Madikeri hospital and the post mortem report revealed injuries to several internal organs. Five policemen were suspended during the course of the investigation and the case is now being investigated by the CID. 

The issue had been brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission, which called for a detailed report on the death of Roy from SP Kshama Mishra. 

However, Kshama has failed to file the report to the commission within the stipulated time and the Commission has now issued a notice. In the notice dated October 4, the Commission has sought the report on the death of Roy to be submitted by SP Kshama within four weeks – by November 11. The notice further cautions, ‘If failed to submit the report, the Commission will be constrained to issue a coercive process under section 13 of The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.’ 

Under section 13, the Commission can summon and enforce the attendance of witnesses and examine them on oath.

