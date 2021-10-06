Mangaluru: Boy injured after dad fires at employees

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A 16-year-old boy sustained serious injuries in his head and face after his father’s licensed pistol misfired at Morgan’s Gate in Mangaluru South police limits on Tuesday. The injured, Sudheendra Prabhu, is the son of Rajesh Prabhu -- owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo Pvt Ltd located in the busy commercial area in Morgan’s Gate.

City Police Commissioner N Shashikumar, who visited the spot, said the incident occurred around 3.30 pm following an argument over wages between Rajesh Prabhu and two others -- Chandru and Ashraf, who work as the driver and cleaner of a luggage carrier vehicle. After finishing a trip, the two demanded Rs 4,000 as the wage from Rajesh’s wife Shanthala, who was in the office at that time.

When they started shouting for the money, Shanthala called her husband and son, who were at their house nearby. Rajesh rushed to the office with the 0.32-bore Indian-made pistol. In the heat of an argument, Sudheendra allegedly slapped the driver and cleaner which led to a commotion.

Then, Rajesh took out his pistol and fired two rounds, apparently to scare away the two workers. But one of the bullets accidentally hit his son, injuring him near the left eye and head. Two empty bullet cases were found at the spot, said the commissioner.

Bullet pierces his head

The X-ray showed that the bullet had pierced the head of 16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu. He is injured near the left eye and head, and is being treated at a private hospital. The shots were fired from a 0.32 bore Indian-made pistol.