Vijayanagara: Three die of water contamination, temporary hospital set up

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In the wake of three people losing their lives after consuming contaminated water at Makarabbi village in Hoovina Hadagali taluk, Vijayanagara district, a temporary hospital has been set up in the village after top officials visited the district on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, there were reports of another death, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officer Dr Janardhan H L and Superintendent of Police K Arun visited the village and urged the residents not to panic, and advised them to follow safety guidelines like drinking boiled and cooled water.

“Villagers are in panic due to the deaths in the last 15 days. On Tuesday, one person died in Gadag and we are waiting for confirmation of the cause. Of the over 150 people who were hospitalised, most have been cured,” Dr Janardhan said.