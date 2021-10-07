STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

16-year-old Mangaluru boy shot by dad in misfire critical

Sixteen-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was seriously injured in a misfire when his father shot at two workers following an altercation over wages on Tuesday, continues to be critical. 

Published: 07th October 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: 16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was seriously injured in a misfire when his father shot at two workers following an altercation over wages on Tuesday, continues to be critical.  Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the bullet that had entered the teenager’s head from near his left eye had pierced the brain before it exited from the back of the head. He said the boy’s father and accused Rajesh Prabhu is also being treated in the same hospital as he is suffering from chest pain. 

Based on a complained lodged by Mohan Kumar, who works as a manager at Vaishnavi Express Cargo, owned by Rajesh, the police have booked a case against him under IPC Sections 307, 308 and under some Sections of the Arms Act. 

Police said the accused Rajesh had opened fire at driver Ashraf and cleaner Chandrahas over their demand for Rs 4,000 after a trip to Mumbai. First, they spoke to Rajesh’s wife Shantala who was in the cargo office, demanding the money. When they insisted on being paid, she called her husband and son Sudheendra who were in their house nearby. According to the Police Commissioner, Sudheendra slapped the two men, which led to a spat, following which Rajesh opened two rounds of fire from his licensed pistol, with one of the bullets accidentally hitting his son. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaluru
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp