16-year-old Mangaluru boy shot by dad in misfire critical

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: 16-year-old Sudheendra Prabhu, who was seriously injured in a misfire when his father shot at two workers following an altercation over wages on Tuesday, continues to be critical. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the bullet that had entered the teenager’s head from near his left eye had pierced the brain before it exited from the back of the head. He said the boy’s father and accused Rajesh Prabhu is also being treated in the same hospital as he is suffering from chest pain.

Based on a complained lodged by Mohan Kumar, who works as a manager at Vaishnavi Express Cargo, owned by Rajesh, the police have booked a case against him under IPC Sections 307, 308 and under some Sections of the Arms Act.

Police said the accused Rajesh had opened fire at driver Ashraf and cleaner Chandrahas over their demand for Rs 4,000 after a trip to Mumbai. First, they spoke to Rajesh’s wife Shantala who was in the cargo office, demanding the money. When they insisted on being paid, she called her husband and son Sudheendra who were in their house nearby. According to the Police Commissioner, Sudheendra slapped the two men, which led to a spat, following which Rajesh opened two rounds of fire from his licensed pistol, with one of the bullets accidentally hitting his son.