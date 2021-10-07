Bengaluru: Covid-recovered patients complain of loss of appetite 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nutritionists are seeing a trend of post-Covid patients losing their appetite and complaining of gastrointestinal issues weeks after recovery.

Over 25-30% of post-Covid patients have reported such complications.

They have been put on medications and are given a diet of protein-rich food to increase appetite.

Dr Shalini Joshi, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said that those who lost the sense of taste and smell when infected with Covid are generally the ones who have appetite issues, which further lead to fatigue and weakness in many.

“Patients who lose their sense of taste and smell do not feel like eating anything during Covid. Even weeks after recovery, they complain that they cannot eat much and don’t feel energetic. Some patients continue to suffer from loss of smell for months.

They are are referred to ENT specialists or given zinc tablets for longer time to repair the mucosa in the oral cavity. Nutritional supplements are given,” she said.

Many patients also suffer from gastrointestinal issues post-Covid. A 44-year-old woman lost more than 6 kg after recovering from Covid as she was suffering from gastritis. She was advised protein-rich bland food with moderate fat and fluids.

Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, said, “Many are seen with gastritis, constipation and Gi issues. They are put on small, frequent meals, and asked to choose whole grains, like whole wheat, oats, and red rice instead of refined carbs like white rice and refined flour.”