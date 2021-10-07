STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP announces candidates for bypoll to Sindgi and Hangal constituencies in Karnataka

Ramesh Bhusanur and Shivaraj Sajjanar will be fielded from Sindgi and Hangal constituencies respectively.

Published: 07th October 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its candidates for Singdi and Hangal bypolls. The party will field Ramesh Bhusanur and Shivaraj Sajjanar from both seats respectively 

Bhusanur had represented Sindgi constituency in 2013 defeating JD(S) candidate MC Managuli. However, he lost the polls in 2018 to Managuli. 

Shivaraj Sajjanar who was the former Haveri MLA is a loyalist of former CM BS Yediyurappa. Sajjanar contested in 2013 from Yediyurappa's Karnataka Janata Party. His selection as the front-runner has left BJP's Shivakumar Udasi disappointed since the latter was lobbying for his wife Revati Udasi. Hangal was represented by his late father CM Udasi. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been close to Udasi while he represented Shiggavi constituency. Both Shiggavi and Hangal are in Haveri district. 

Earlier this week, Congress announced the candidature of Ashok Managolu for Sindgi and Srinivas V Mane for Hangal assembly bypolls.

JD(S) has fielded Naziya Shakeel Ahmed in Singdi and Niyaz Shaikh in Hangal. Naziya is filing her nomination on Thursday in the presence of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in Sindgi.

The bypoll in Singdi was necessitated due to the death of JD(S) MC Managoli who died earlier this year. The Hangal seat, meanwhile, fell vacant after the death of BJP's CM Udasi who won against Mane in 2018. 

The bypolls are scheduled to take place on October 30.

