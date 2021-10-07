STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Contaminated water: Two officials suspended, govt orders inquiry

Vijayanagara Zilla Panchayat CEO K R Nandini issued orders suspending Junior Engineer Vijay Naik and Panchayat Development Officer Sharanappa M.

Published: 07th October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

File Photo

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration has suspended two officials of Hoovina Hadagali taluk after a series of deaths were reported in Makarabbi village owing to consumption of contaminated water over the last 20 days.

Vijayanagara Zilla Panchayat CEO K R Nandini issued orders suspending Junior Engineer Vijay Naik and Panchayat Development Officer Sharanappa M. Three health officials have also been served notice for lapses. District Health Officer  Dr Janardhana H L, along with other Health Department officials, visited the village where a temporary hospital has been set up. In the last 20 days, as many as 150 people have been treated in various hospitals after consuming contaminated water. 

So far, three confirmed deaths have been reported from the village and, in the last 48 hours, two more suspected deaths have been recorded. “The district administration is waiting for the lab report. Hence, the final numbers are yet to be announced,” said a source. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed a commission to conduct an inquiry into the incident and announced `3 lakh compensation to each of the families of the deceased. 

ZP CEO Nandini said that as per the directives of the government, two officials — who neglected the incident even after being directed by the administration — have been suspended. “The suspended engineer works in the water supply board for Makarabbi village. The government had sought a ground report and we have already submitted it,” she said. 

Protest against PDOs’ suspension
Villagers staged a protest demanding revocation of the PDO’s suspension and locked the gram panchayat office. They said the PDO has done good work during the recent crisis and added that it will be difficult for the new person to handle the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Contaminated water
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp