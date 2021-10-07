Contaminated water: Two officials suspended, govt orders inquiry

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The Vijayanagara district administration has suspended two officials of Hoovina Hadagali taluk after a series of deaths were reported in Makarabbi village owing to consumption of contaminated water over the last 20 days.

Vijayanagara Zilla Panchayat CEO K R Nandini issued orders suspending Junior Engineer Vijay Naik and Panchayat Development Officer Sharanappa M. Three health officials have also been served notice for lapses. District Health Officer Dr Janardhana H L, along with other Health Department officials, visited the village where a temporary hospital has been set up. In the last 20 days, as many as 150 people have been treated in various hospitals after consuming contaminated water.

So far, three confirmed deaths have been reported from the village and, in the last 48 hours, two more suspected deaths have been recorded. “The district administration is waiting for the lab report. Hence, the final numbers are yet to be announced,” said a source. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appointed a commission to conduct an inquiry into the incident and announced `3 lakh compensation to each of the families of the deceased.

ZP CEO Nandini said that as per the directives of the government, two officials — who neglected the incident even after being directed by the administration — have been suspended. “The suspended engineer works in the water supply board for Makarabbi village. The government had sought a ground report and we have already submitted it,” she said.

Protest against PDOs’ suspension

Villagers staged a protest demanding revocation of the PDO’s suspension and locked the gram panchayat office. They said the PDO has done good work during the recent crisis and added that it will be difficult for the new person to handle the situation.