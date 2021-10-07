Hasanamba temple in Hassan to open for ten days but public entry banned this year too

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The doors of the famous Hasanamba temple in Hassan will be open for 10 days from October 28 this year and the festivities held in a simple manner. Rituals will be conducted as per the tradition being followed by the group of priests headed by chief priest Nagaraj for decades. But the district administration has banned public entry into the temple this year too in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hasanamba car festival and annual fair have also been banned.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of senior officials from the Revenue, Police and Muzarai departments in view of the pandemic as the government has already decided to observe the famous Dasara festivities in the adjoining Mysuru district on a low key this year citing COVID-19.

The Hasanamba temple opens once in a year and attracts devotees across the state and abroad. Devotees offer gold, silver, saree, bangles and cash after their wishes are fulfilled. It is recognised as one of the grade one temples in the state as the revenue crosses Rs 1 crore every year.

For the first time, the district administration is planning to invite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Adichunchanagiri pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji as the special guests on the opening day. According to Gopalaiah, the minister in charge of the district, the district administration has banned public entry into the temple this year too due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no question of compromising with tradition and rituals, which will be followed for all 10 days, he added. DC R Girish said that the district administration will take necessary steps to conclude the festivities peacefully.