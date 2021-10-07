Karnataka: Seven members of a family dead as house collapses near Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a tragic incident, seven members of a family died after their house collapsed at Badalankalgi village, near Belagavi on Wednesday evening due to the heavy rains that lashed several parts of Belagavi district on Wednesday evening.

The district has been receiving heavy rains intermittently for the past three days creating havoc. According to the sources, all the dead belonged to Khangavi family of Badalankalgi. The seven dead are, Gangavva Khangavi (50), Sattevva Khanvavi (45), Puja Khangavi (8), Savita Khangavi (28), Kashevva Koleppanavar (8), Laxmi Khangavi (15) and Arjun Khangavi.

Several personnel of SDRF and Fire Service were on the spot soon after the house collapsed and tried their best to rescue the people stuck inside.

Five of Khangavi family members who were inside died on the spot after the house caved in while two others died after they were taken to the hospital in Belagavi.