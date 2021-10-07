Karnataka’s vet ambulance service moo-ves 14 states to action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s ambulance service for the livestock -- Pashu Sanjeevini -- is being emulated by other states across the country, said Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan here on Wednesday. Followed by the success of the service, the government is now planning to launch mobile veterinary operation theatres soon.

Running each of these vehicles will cost Rs 16 lakh per annum and it will be managed under public-private partnership. Of the Rs 50 crore needed to maintain the system, 40 per cent will be provided by the State.

Chauhan said the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjiv Kumar Balyan had appreciated the veterinary ambulance initiative and said similar projects will be launched in other states. The State will get 275 more veterinary ambulances, which will be assigned one per taluk, and the Centre is releasing Rs 44 crore. Each vehicle will have a veterinary doctor, an assistant and a driver who will go to the doorsteps of farmers, the minster said.

Elected representatives from across parties have appealed to the government to start the service in their constituencies. “We kept in constant touch with Union Cabinet Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Balyan and got 275 ambulances sanctioned under the national disease control programme,” he said.

On the foot-and-mouth disease among cattle, which was raging a few days ago, he said it has been brought under control. In all, 50 lakh vaccines, which have been supplied by the Union Government, have been set aside to combat the disease. The doses will be dispatched wherever required, he added.