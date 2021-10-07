Mallikarjun Kharge demands probe in Lakhimpur Kheri incident by sitting SC judge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday sought a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left eight people dead.

Speaking to the media at the KPCC office here, the senior Congress leader demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Theni be sacked for “misrepresentation of facts” and also pressed for the immediate arrest of his son Ashish. The Uttar Pradesh police has registered a case against Ashish, but no arrest has been made so far.

He said that action should be initiated against those who are trying to shield the culprits. Kharge said although eyewitnesses have said that Ashish was in one of the vehicles that ploughed into a gathering of farmers and was seated on the left of the driver, he is yet to be arrested. He also hit out at Ajay and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “instigating attacks on farmers.” “Senior Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave has said that the statements made by Khattar and Ajay Mishra are seditious in nature,” he said.

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention, Kharge said former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur has called the arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. He said the rest house where Priyanka had been detained should be converted into a sub-jail for her detention to become legal.

He questioned why Congress leaders were not allowed to meet the families of the victims. “PM Modi was in Lucknow... and he did not go to Lakhimpur Kheri,” he added. He recalled how the Hathras rape victim’s body was disposed of by the UP administration. “They (referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) wear sadhu clothes and do such things,” he taunted.

‘RSS is infiltrating all sectors’

Kharge said the RSS was “infiltrating” all sectors, including education, and said his fight against the organisation cost him his Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 General Elections. “RSS is infiltrating everywhere. Many officers are directly recruited, amending the rule and that many (people) are deprived of reservation....” Kharge said.