STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge demands probe in Lakhimpur Kheri incident by sitting SC judge

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday sought a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left eight people dead.  

Published: 07th October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun kharge

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday sought a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left eight people dead.  

Speaking to the media at the KPCC office here, the senior Congress leader demanded that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Theni be sacked for “misrepresentation of facts” and also pressed for the immediate arrest of his son Ashish. The Uttar Pradesh police has registered a case against Ashish, but no arrest has been made so far. 

He said that action should be initiated against those who are trying to shield the culprits. Kharge said although eyewitnesses have said that Ashish was in one of the vehicles that ploughed into a gathering of farmers and was seated on the left of the driver, he is yet to be arrested.  He also hit out at Ajay and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “instigating attacks on farmers.” “Senior Supreme Court advocate Dushyant Dave has said that the statements made by Khattar and Ajay Mishra are seditious in nature,” he said.

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s detention, Kharge said former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur has called the arrest “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. He said the rest house where Priyanka had been detained should be converted into a sub-jail for her detention to become legal.

He questioned why Congress leaders were not allowed to meet the families of the victims. “PM Modi was in Lucknow... and he did not go to Lakhimpur Kheri,” he added. He recalled how the Hathras rape victim’s body was disposed of by the UP administration. “They (referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) wear sadhu clothes and do such things,” he taunted.

‘RSS is infiltrating all sectors’
Kharge said the RSS was “infiltrating” all sectors, including education, and said his fight against the organisation cost him his Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 General Elections. “RSS is infiltrating everywhere. Many officers are directly recruited, amending the rule and that many (people) are deprived of reservation....” Kharge said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Supreme Court Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp