PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia amount for kin of dead in Karnataka house collapse

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Calling the loss of seven lives in a house collapse at Badalankalgi near Belagavi on Wednesday evening 'saddening', Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to each of the kin of seven persons killed in the incident.

"My thoughts are with the bereaved kin in this hour of sadness. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of the deceased," he tweeted on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol disbursed cheques for Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of all the seven killed in the house collapse as ex gratia from the state government. The minister visited the bereaved families at Badalankalgi on Thursday morning and handed over the cheques.



While expressing his condolences, Karjol said another Rs 1 lakh to the kin of each of the three children who died in the incident would be given shortly from the Children's Welfare Fund. The minister advised the Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO to take up the survey of houses which were in a dilapidated state.